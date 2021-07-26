Oil Opens Lower As Delta Variant Fears Clash With Tight Supply

Oil Opens Lower As Delta Variant Fears Clash With Tight Supply

OilPrice.com

Published

Oil prices were trading slightly down early on Monday after having fallen 1 percent in Asia trade, as the bullish factor of tight market countered the bearish factor of the Delta variant spreading in many countries. As of 10:06 a.m. EDT on Monday, WTI Crude prices were trading slightly down, 0.46 percent at $71.68, and Brent Crude was down 0.20 percent at $73.90. Prices had fallen earlier on Monday by 1 percent as cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 continued to rise in many countries, including in the United States. “Crude futures were…

Full Article