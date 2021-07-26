Pembina Terminates Agreement To Buy Inter Pipeline In All-Stock Deal

Pembina Pipeline Corporation has terminated its previous agreement to buy Inter Pipeline in the latest twist in the biggest multi-billion fight over pipeline resources control in Canada since 2019. On Monday, Pembina Pipeline said it had terminated its previous arrangement to buy Inter Pipeline in an all-stock transaction that had valued Inter Pipeline's common shares at around US$6.6 billion (C$8.3 billion), based on the closing price of Pembina's common shares on May 31, 2021. The initial deal, announced in June, was expected to create one of…