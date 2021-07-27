Transportation might be the next big investment theme in the US as the Senate works to enact President Biden’s proposed $579 billion infrastructure bill. The bill seeks to put more cash into telecommunication, utilities, and transportation industries, and according to Global X research and strategy head Jay Jacobs, investors are reacting to this favorably. Infrastructure […]Full Article
Biden’s infrastructure bill is releasing ‘a lot of money’: here’s how to invest
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden Announces 'We Have a Deal' on Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan
Wibbitz Top Stories
Biden Announces
'We Have a Deal' , on Bipartisan
Infrastructure Plan.
President Joe Biden made the announcement..
Democrats prep infrastructure bill in U.S. Congress
Reuters - Politics
More coverage
Sen. Capito holds out hope for infrastructure deal
The White House and Senate Republicans are still several hundred million dollars apart on a deal to improve U.S. roads, bridges,..
Reuters - Politics