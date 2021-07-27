Japan Energy Transition Threatens LNG Demand

Japan’s ambitious energy shift to renewables is threatening future demand for liquefied natural gas as the country is the world’s largest importer of the commodity, Bloomberg reports. Japan last week unveiled plans to boost renewable power generation capacity twofold over the next ten years, cutting the share of fossil fuels in its energy mix to less than 50 percent. The plan will involve halving the amount of energy Japan generates from liquefied natural gas over the period. Bloomberg quotes traders and analysts as saying these ambitions…