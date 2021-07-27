Facebook stock price predictions for Q3 ahead of Q2 earnings

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares on Tuesday fell 1.25% before surging 1.70% in the after-hours trading. The social media giant reports its fiscal second-quarter results Wednesday after markets close, and analysts are optimistic amid rising ad spend and growing Asia MAUs.  Analysts see monthly active users soaring to 2.90 billion globally, primarily boosted by Asia MAUs, […]

