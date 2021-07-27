Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares on Tuesday fell 1.25% before surging 1.70% in the after-hours trading. The social media giant reports its fiscal second-quarter results Wednesday after markets close, and analysts are optimistic amid rising ad spend and growing Asia MAUs. Analysts see monthly active users soaring to 2.90 billion globally, primarily boosted by Asia MAUs, […]Full Article
Facebook stock price predictions for Q3 ahead of Q2 earnings
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Wall Street ends higher despite GDP and jobless data misses
Proactive Investors
4.10pm: US stocks close up as the Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs US benchmarks finished the day higher as investors dismissed..
-
Wall Street higher midday despite GDP and jobless data misses
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street opens higher despite GDP and jobless data misses
Proactive Investors
-
Facebook profits top $10B as revenue soars
SeattlePI.com
-
Facebook doubles Q2 profit as revenue soars
SeattlePI.com
More coverage
Tilray stock price predictions for August 2021 after Q4 revenue miss
Invezz
Cannabis company Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares soared more than 27% on Wednesday after announcing its most recent quarterly..