Explaining The Record Decline In Carbon Emissions

According to the recently released BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2o21, global energy demand fell by an estimated by 4.5% in 2020. This is the largest annual decline since the end of World War II. The plunge in energy demand was the largest factor behind the estimated 6% decline in global carbon dioxide emissions in 2020, which was also the largest such decline since World War II. Today I want to talk about global trends in carbon dioxide emissions, using the data from the Review. Global emissions of carbon dioxide in 2020 were 32.3…