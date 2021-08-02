The AUD/USD price retreated slightly as traders focused on the upcoming Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision. The pair is trading at 0.7343, which is slightly below last week’s high of 0.7400. RBA interest rate preview The Australian central bank will publish its August interest rate decision on Tuesday. Analysts expect that the […]Full Article
AUD/USD: RBA interest rate decision preview
