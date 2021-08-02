Pirates Plague Mexico’s Offshore Oil Platforms

Incidents of piracy in the Mexican waters in the Gulf of Mexico have led to calls to Mexico’s Navy to increase its presence in the area where pirate attacks on vessels and oil platforms have been rising in recent years. According to InSight Crime, Mexico’s authorities have failed to adequately respond and proactively work to prevent pirate attacks in the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico. Last year, the U.S. Maritime Administration issued warnings after four reported attacks on vessels in the Bay of Campeche area in the southern Gulf…