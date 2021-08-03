Former NBA star Charles Barkley says ‘his people don’t believe in crypto’

Former NBA star Charles Barkley says ‘his people don’t believe in crypto’

Invezz

Published

For years now, sports stars and even some of the major sports legends have been attracted to the crypto industry, and in recent months, this trend has blown up more than ever before, particularly with the NFT sector emerging. However, not everyone is equally excited about the prospect of cryptocurrency, and some have even been […]

Full Article