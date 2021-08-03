British Petroleum (LON: BP) announced a $1.40 billion share repurchase for the third quarter on Tuesday and raised its dividend to 5.46 cents per share as earnings exceeded expectations in Q2. BP now expects a 4% increase in annual dividend through 2025 and roughly $1 billion of stock buyback per quarter, estimating oil price to […]Full Article
BP CEO on Q2 results: “oil demand will return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022”
