Robinhood becomes the latest meme stock with a 74% spike: is it still a buy?

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares extended this week’s gains to over 90% after gaining more than 42% on Wednesday. The stock price is up more than 80% from its IPO price of $38.00 per share. Analysts think HOOD could now be a meme stock after its post-IPO gains. The stock spiked sharply in early trading […]Full Article
