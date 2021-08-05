Australia Takes Aim At The EU’s Carbon Tax Plan

The European Union seeking to impose a carbon tax on imports would be detrimental to Australia’s export industry, its Australian energy and emissions reduction minister has warned. The minister, Angus Taylor, urged against a “new wave” of European protectionism that would significantly bruise Australia’s export industry – on which a large portion of its economy hangs. Australia pulls in some $284bn from its export products, while its service exports bring in around $75.6bn, according to the Observatory of Economic…