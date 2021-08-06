The 2 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy While They’re Still Cheap
Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) are two great Canadian stocks to buy this August.Full Article
Here's why these two top Canadian dividend stocks look cheap and deserve to be on your buy list right now.
Investors can still find top dividend stocks at cheap prices for a passive income portfolio.