Israel Says It’s Prepared To Attack Iran After Oil Tanker Drone Strike

Israel is prepared to attack Iran, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was quoted as saying on Thursday, a week after an Israeli-linked oil tanker was attacked in the Gulf of Oman by what Israel, the U.S., and the UK said was Iran. “Yes,” Gantz said when asked in an interview broadcast by an Israeli media website if Israel was ready to attack Iran, Bloomberg reported. The tensions in the Middle East, and especially between Israel and Iran, have escalated in the past week after the drone attack on the oil tanker Mercer Street, which…