Oil Prices Plunge As China Grapples With New COVID-19 Outbreak

Oil prices crashed by 4% early on Monday to the lowest level since May, after the world’s top crude importer, China, imposed more travel restrictions to fight what it sees as the worst outbreak since the original viral outbreak in Wuhan. Concerns about oil demand in China and the wider Asia region continued to weigh on oil prices at the start of this week. A stronger U.S. dollar also depressed oil prices as it makes crude more expensive for holders of currencies other than the greenback. Following a large weekly loss in the first week…