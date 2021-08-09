UN Report Issues “Code Red” On Climate Change

The much-publicized goal of limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels will be beyond reach unless the world makes immediate, rapid, and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions says a new landmark climate report from a UN panel. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change, published on Monday its Climate Change 2021: the Physical Science Basis report, which came as the starkest warning to humanity about the closing…