Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

As Recon Africa (TSXV:RECO; OTC:RECAF) continues to de-risk what we believe is the most exciting onshore oil play the world has seen in decades, we had a chance to speak with the CEO Scot Evans about the results so far and why the management team are so excited about what they have discovered to date. To get a better understanding of Recon Africa’s incredible story you might want to look through some previous interviews with founder Craig Steinke and legendary geologist Dan Jarvie. Highlights of the interview with Scot:• …