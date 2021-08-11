Gold price is on a bearish pennant formation ahead of the US inflation data. Investors are eyeing the US CPI scheduled for release on Wednesday afternoon. US inflation data Inflation and employment are at the core of the ongoing taper talks. On Friday, the better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls numbers boosted the US dollar while pushing gold […]Full Article
Gold price: key levels to watch with US inflation data in focus
Invezz0 shares 1 views
