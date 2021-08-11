Caterpillar, Home Depot, and Walgreens Lift Dow Jones to Record Even as Visa Stock Falls
Published
A hot economy and high inflation have almost every Dow Jones stock gaining today, pushing the index to a new all-time high.Full Article
Published
A hot economy and high inflation have almost every Dow Jones stock gaining today, pushing the index to a new all-time high.Full Article
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..