USD/TRY forecast after the latest CBRT interest rate decision

USD/TRY forecast after the latest CBRT interest rate decision

Invezz

Published

The USD/TRY price retreated on Thursday after the relatively hawkish Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) interest rate decision. The pair fell to 8.5600, which was significantly lower than this week’s high of 8.6810. CBRT interest rate decision The CBRT concluded its two-day meeting and did what most analysts were expecting. The bank decided to leave […]

Full Article