Biden Calls For More Oil, But Will OPEC+ Supply It?

OPEC+ has not yet discussed President Biden's call on the cartel to increase oil production in a bid to reduce prices at the pump for American drivers, Russian Sputnik reported, citing an unnamed source from one of the group's delegations. The White House earlier this week appealed to OPEC+ to raise oil production by more than the cartel had planned as prices of gasoline continued up driven by demand and tight supply. "We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices," U.S. National Security…