IEA Warns Delta Variant Will Slow Down Oil Demand Growth In H2

New mobility restrictions in Asia to fight the Delta variant are set to slow global oil demand growth in the second half of 2021, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, although it left its full-year demand growth estimates largely unchanged. The IEA sees global oil demand growth rising by 5.3 million bpd to an average of 96.2 million bpd in 2021 and by another 3.2 million bpd in 2022, the agency said in its closely-watched Oil Market Report published on Thursday. “Growth for the second half of 2021 has been downgraded more…