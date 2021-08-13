Disney stock price forecast after the strong quarterly results

Disney stock price forecast after the strong quarterly results

Invezz

Published

The Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock price jumped by more than 5% in extended hours after the company published strong quarterly results. The shares rose to $189 after it closed at $179, bringing its total market capitalization to more than $325 billion. Disney strong earnings Walt Disney had a strong quarter, helped by its parks business. […]

Full Article