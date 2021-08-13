Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares on Friday edged slightly higher after news the company’s covid-19 vaccine received a green light from the FDA for use as a booster shot. The FDA also greenlighted Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and BionTech’s covid-19 vaccine for booster shot use. The Food and Drug Administration has amended the authorizations granted the use […]Full Article
The FDA allows Moderna Covid vaccine for use as booster shot: should you buy now?
