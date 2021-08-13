Richard Branson sells a part of his Virgin Galactic stake worth $300 million

The latest news is doing the rounds about Richard Branson selling his stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE). Branson, who founded the company, sold as many as 10.4 million shares of Virgin Galactic through his Virgin Investments group. The deal is worth $300 million, according to InsiderScore.com. Richard Branson sold 10.4 million shares […]

