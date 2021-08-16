Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

The world’s highest concentration of lithium in geothermal waters has been found in Cornwall as England’s westernmost county cements its burgeoning status as a hub for critical metals. Geothermal Engineering said that it had found concentrations of more than 250mg per litre in waters beneath its United Downs project near Redruth. Based on the findings of these tests, the firm said it could produce 4,000 tonnes of lithium per year by 2026. That’s a considerable chunk of the 59,000 tonnes of metal the Faraday Institution estimates…