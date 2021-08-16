Woodside Petroleum in talks with BHP Group to buy its hydrocarbon business

Woodside Petroleum in talks with BHP Group to buy its hydrocarbon business

Invezz

Published

BHP Group Ltd (LON: BHP) said on Monday it is in talks to merge its hydrocarbon business with Australia’s Woodside Petroleum (ASX: WPL). The news comes shortly after the world’s biggest miner also offloaded some of its coal assets as part of its broader push to exit fossil fuels.   While discussions between the parties […]

Full Article