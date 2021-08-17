Bitpanda triples its valuation at $4.1B in Series C investment round

On Tuesday, Austrian cryptocurrency exchange Bitpanda announced they had raised $263 million at a valuation of $4.1 billion in a Series C investment round led by Valar Ventures. Alan Howard and REDO Ventures and existing investors LeadBlock Partners and Jump Capital participated in the round. Valar is a venture capital firm founded by billionaire Peter […]

