World’s Biggest Miner BHP Quits Oil In Megadeal With Woodside

BHP is offloading its oil and gas assets in an all-stock merger of its petroleum division with Woodside, which will create one of the world’s top ten independent energy companies by production. BHP, the world’s largest miner, announced on Tuesday the mega deal that will combine the oil and gas portfolios of BHP and Woodside to create the largest energy firm listed on the Australian stock exchange, ASX. The deal will see BHP’s oil and gas business merge with Woodside, and Woodside issue new shares to be distributed to BHP…