Oil Prices Set For Longest Losing Streak Since March

After tentatively rising in Asian trade, oil prices reversed course and fell on Tuesday morning, poised for a fourth consecutive day of losses, which would be the longest losing streak since March this year. As of 8:38 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, WTI Crude was down by 0.85% at $66.73, and Brent Crude continued to linger below $70 a barrel, at $69.04, down by 0.68%. Oil prices were weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and concerns about oil demand in Asia, which continues to grapple with the COVID-19 resurgence. On Tuesday, Japan extended the state of…