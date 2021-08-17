Oil Prices Set For Longest Losing Streak Since March

Oil Prices Set For Longest Losing Streak Since March

After tentatively rising in Asian trade, oil prices reversed course and fell on Tuesday morning, poised for a fourth consecutive day of losses, which would be the longest losing streak since March this year. As of 8:38 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, WTI Crude was down by 0.85% at $66.73, and Brent Crude continued to linger below $70 a barrel, at $69.04, down by 0.68%. Oil prices were weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and concerns about oil demand in Asia, which continues to grapple with the COVID-19 resurgence. On Tuesday, Japan extended the state of…

