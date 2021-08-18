Air New Zealand, facing another blow with the latest lockdown. is sticking to its policy on non-refundable tickets as Consumer NZ calls for a relaxation of the airline's rules for struggling customers.Air New Zealand chief executive...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Air New Zealand sticks to refund policy
New Zealand Herald0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Have we boosted hospital ICU capacity enough?
New Zealand Herald
Hospitals do not have enough ICU capacity to cope with a large Delta outbreak, which health experts say underlines the need for an..
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Vaccinations - What you need to know
New Zealand Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: Delta in NZ community would 'risk collapsing or compromising our health system'
By Hamish Cardwell, RNZ Doctors fear New Zealand's health system could quickly collapse in the event of an outbreak of the Delta..
New Zealand Herald
The Latest: New Zealand vows to react fast if delta arrives
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s government is warning its citizens to be prepared for a strict lockdown at the first..
SeattlePI.com