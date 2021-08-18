Another Wave Of COVID Could Dampen Oil Demand

The latest resurgence of the coronavirus that last year virtually shut down most of the world has considerably clouded the previously bright outlook for crude oil demand, driving prices down at the start of the week and capping gains made earlier today. The latest Covid-19 wave prompted movement restrictions in China plus the partial closure of some of the world’s busiest ports there, which also happen to be major oil hubs. This has cast a shadow on the immediate prospect for demand from the world’s top importer. Meanwhile, infection…