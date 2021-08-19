Nvidia stock price forecast: double-top forms amid strong earnings

The Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock price popped by almost 3% in extended hours after the technology company published strong quarterly results. The stock rose to $194 bringing its total market capitalisation to more than $474 billion. Nvidia earnings review Nvidia, the fast-growing graphical processing unit (GPU) company, announced impressive quarterly results after the regular session […]

