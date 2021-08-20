Venmo Has Defeated Many Big Banks and Here’s What You Need To Know

Mobile banking apps have made monetary transactions simple and less time-consuming. Consequently, some of the best names in this category are currently subscribed by millions of users and the number is only increasing exponentially. Venmo definitely stands out in the list of online money transfer apps. The application has only been around for a decade but it looks like a majority of people are utilizing it to send and receive funds from friends and family. Although Venmo has transaction limits that you need to keep in mind, these are ample and should not be a problem for daily users. Venmo’s