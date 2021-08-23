Here’s why Sainsbury’s was up 15% on Monday

Here’s why Sainsbury’s was up 15% on Monday

Invezz

Published

As news of J Sainsbury plc (LON: SBRY), the company share value saw a spike. On Monday, Sainsbury’s shares spiked 14% after reports surfaced that a private equity firm will launch bids estimated at over $9.6 billion if all falls in place. The estimated market value of Sainsbury is about $9.6 billion Sainsbury currently is […]

Full Article