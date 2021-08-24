Citgo Could Help Venezuela’s Refineries Get Started

Refiner Citgo Petroleum, the U.S. subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-held oil firm PDVSA, expects to play a “bridge” role in a Venezuelan transition once U.S. sanctions are lifted, and could help with the revamp of Venezuela’s decrepit refineries, Citgo’s chief executive Carlos Jordá told Argus in an interview. “Citgo could provide a bridge for products and help someone to get those refineries started,” Jordá told Argus in the interview published this week. The U.S. sanctions on Venezuela have…