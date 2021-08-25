Power Sector Emissions Soar As Electricity Demand Rebounds

Global emissions from power generation bounced back above pre-pandemic levels as the growth in clean power generation wasn’t enough to meet soaring electricity demand, climate and energy think tank Ember said in a report on Wednesday. CO2 emissions from the power sector globally were 5 percent higher in the first half of 2021, compared to the first half of 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Ember’s estimates. Electricity demand also rose by 5 percent globally. Early last year, power demand was 3 percent lower than in…