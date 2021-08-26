USD/KRW forecast after the Bank of Korea rate hike

USD/KRW forecast after the Bank of Korea rate hike

Invezz

Published

The USD/KRW tilted upwards after the Bank of Korea (BOK) delivered its interest rate decision. The pair rose to 1,170, which was a few points below the highest point this week. Bank of Korea rate decision The Bank of Korea concluded its monetary policy decision on Thursday and did what most analysts were expecting. It […]

Full Article