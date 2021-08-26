India’s Demand For Petrochemicals Set To Surge Tenfold By 2050
India’s petrochemicals demand is expected to jump ten times by 2050, the president of India’s Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturers’ Association (CPMA) said at the CPMA - Argus Petrochemical Online Forum on Wednesday. According to CPMA president Kamal Nanavaty, India’s demand for petrochemical products will double every nine years at an annual growth rate of 8 percent. The country’s demand for petrochemicals has been growing faster than the economy in recent years, and will rise more than GDP this year, too, Nanavaty…Full Article