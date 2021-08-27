Volta Industries Inc will debut today on the New York Stock Exchange after Tortoise Acquisition Corporation II – a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) – secured approval from its shareholders for the announced merger with the company that runs a network of over 1,700 EV charging stations across the U.S. Details of the SPAC […]Full Article
Volta CEO on going public via a SPAC merger: “our capital fully funds the business plan”
