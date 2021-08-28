Adoption of Crypto by South American Countries and Implications for Gambling

South American nations are becoming more receptive to cryptocurrencies, with some attempting to legalize Bitcoin. The continent may be leapfrogging everyone else in cryptocurrency adoption as a result of its leaders’ acceptance. The continent may be leapfrogging everyone else in cryptocurrency adoption as a result of its leaders’ acceptance. El Salvador and Paraguay are grabbing attention in the world of Bitcoin Cryptocurrencies have gained widespread adoption in almost every country on Earth. No country, however, has elevated Bitcoin’s status to that of legal tender. El Salvador aims to be the very first country to legalize Bitcoin as a form of