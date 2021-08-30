Hurricane Ida Shuts In 95% Of U.S. Gulf Coast Oil Output

As much as 95 percent of oil production in the U.S. section of the Gulf of Mexico has been shut in, as hurricane Ida passed through it before making landfall in Louisiana earlier today. According to data from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, some 288 production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico have been evacuated. This is more than half of the manned platforms in the Gulf. This meant that about 1.74 million barrels in daily production, or 95.65 percent of the total produced in the Gulf, was shut in, along with 2.09 billion cu…