Should you buy Apple shares as it acquires Primephonic to expand Apple Music?

Should you buy Apple shares as it acquires Primephonic to expand Apple Music?

Invezz

Published

On Monday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares surged more than 3% after announcing the purchase of the classical music app, Primephonic. The iPhone maker wants to expand its Apple musing offering by launching a classical Apple Music app that will give subscribers access to curated playlists and exclusive audio. Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and […]

Full Article