The USD/CAD price rose slightly after the relatively strong Canada GDP data and as crude oil prices retreated ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting. The pair rose to 1.2653, which was the highest level since August 27. Canada GDP data The Canadian economy recorded a strong recovery in June as the country accelerated its reopening […]Full Article
USD/CAD forecast ahead of the September OPEC+ meeting
