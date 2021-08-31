Hurricane Ida Hurts Oil Demand Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

As oil markets prepare for the OPEC+ meeting, Hurricane Idea took 2 million barrels per day of refining capacity offline, dragging oil prices down.Chart of the Week- A growing wave of kidnappings and attacks on oil workers in Nigeria is sapping the long-term production prospects of Africa’s largest producers, S&P Platts reports. - The Assa North gas project developed by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) in the oil-rich Imo State remains shut-in after a mid-month attack that saw seven killed, a testament to the operational problems that…