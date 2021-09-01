Coinbase’s BTC reserves fall to the lowest level since December 2017

Coinbase’s BTC reserves fall to the lowest level since December 2017

Invezz

Published

Coinbase, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the US, has recorded a significant outflow of coins over the past few weeks. A report unveiled this news on September 1, citing data from on-chain data analysis firm Glassnode. Reportedly, this outflow has seen Coinbase’s Bitcoin (BTC/USD) reserves plunge to the lowest point since 2017. According to the […]

Full Article