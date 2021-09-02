Biden Could Give Rare Earth Miners A Major Boost

A global shortage in semiconductor chips has been wreaking havoc on diverse sectors, including the tech, automotive, consumer electronics industries, and everything in between. After years of tepid demand, the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a huge tech buying spree, with manufacturers of personal computers, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles caught off guard. The automotive industry has so far been the hardest hit by the chip shortage, leading several leading automakers to slash production. But the pandemic and the green energy revolution have…