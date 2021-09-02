Crude Breaks $70 Resistance Level, Here’s What’s Next

Crude oil prices have climbed back above $70 in afternoon trade, amid a sharp decline in U.S. crude stockpiles, a weaker dollar and rising optimism on economic recovery, specifically narrowing in on data from China showing an uptick in crude oil purchases after a major COVID lockdown reaction by Beijing that gave markets the jitters. The $70 point is considered crude oil’s current natural resistance level. As of 11:34 am EST, WTI was trading at $70.51, with Brent hitting $73.37. Both WTI and Brent were up 2.8% Thursday afternoon. …