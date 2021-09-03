Ripple just lost one of the battles with the SEC, although the war is still ongoing. The company was ordered by the US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn to fulfill the SEC’s request and produce over a million missing Slack messages that were sent between the company’s workers. According to the SEC, Ripple has complied with […]Full Article
1 million Slack messages by Ripple employees to be handed over to the SEC
Invezz0 shares 1 views
