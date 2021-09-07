It has been around two and a half months since El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, announced that he wants El Salvador to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender. Today, September 7th is finally about to happen. In preparation for the adoption of a new set of laws that will bring Bitcoin (BTC/USD) as a payment option […]Full Article
El Salvador’s president confirms the first Bitcoin purchase of 200 BTC
Invezz0 shares 1 views
